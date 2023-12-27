How to watch: Texas A&M vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State football game

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-4, 7-2 SEC) at NRG Stadium on Wednesday night in Houston, Texas at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The Aggies will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2020 and they will have their work cut out for them. On top of starting their third-string Quarterback, Jaylon Henderson, the starting lineup will resemble something similar to the second half of a spring scrimmage game. Due to transfers, the NFL draft, and injuries the Aggies are truly piecing together a squad to take one Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

Now there is nothing new about an interim coach taking over for a bowl game however not only is this a lame-duck coaching staff, but coach Elijah Robinson has also spent half his time recruiting future Aggie targets for his new employee: Syracuse University.

This is still a good opportunity for new head coach Mike Elko to assess the current roster and determine where he might need to focus more of his attention in the transfer portal. It will also be the final chapter of the Jimbo era at Texas A&M and we can all finally move on.

Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule had contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.

The Aggies’ Road schedule featured games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.

2023 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper

Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Wednesday’s Texas A&M – OSU game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

How to Watch

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Roy Philpott

Analyst: Roddy Jones

Sideline: Taylor McGregor

How to Listen

Doug Hood / USA TODAY NETWORK

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

SiriusXM app: Ch. 190

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco

Series History

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Series: Texas A&M, 18-9

Biggest win: 39 points (62-23, 2005 in College Station, Texas)

Biggest loss: 37 points (52-15, 1988 in College Station, Texas)

Longest winning streak: 6 games-twice (1914-1952, 1996-2001)

Longest losing streak: 4 games (2008-2011)

Current streak: Texas A&M, 1 game (2019)

Elijah Robinson previews Texas A&M - OSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Interim Head Coach and Syracuse Defensive Coordinator Elijah Robinson gave a preview of what he expects with a shorthanded team.

“We not looking forward to opting out of this bowl game… If we’ve got 11 and can show up with 11, we’ll play with 11. If we have 85, we’ll play with 85.”

Depth Chart, Betting, and Mike Gundy Preview

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

