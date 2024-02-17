How to watch: Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Alabama basketball game

Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4 SEC) will continue their road trip traveling to Tuscaloosa to face No. 15 Alabama (17-7, 9-2 SEC) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

A&M did themselves no favors a few days ago when they fell to Vanderbilt in a disappointing loss. The Aggies didn’t play good basketball and failed to look like the team that beat top-ranked Tennessee just a few days earlier. It’s not time to panic, but the Aggies need to regroup fast before the season gets away from them.

Alabama is a dangerous team led by one of the top guards in the league Mark Sears who is averaging around 20 points a game. They are a highly athletic team that’s putting up close to 90 points per game while only allowing 77 points per game. Alabama is currently 5-1 in their last six games and are looking to add a Texas A&M win to their resume.

The A&M SEC opponents are hosting Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee at Reed Arena to highlight the home slate. The Aggies’ road foes include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Players to Watch

Wade Taylor iv

Points: 19.8

rebounding: 3.7

assist: 3.7

How to Watch

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

How to Listen

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton

Series History

Series: Alabama, 13-11

Biggest win: 16 points (87-71, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Biggest loss: (2) 21 points (89-68, 1966 / 65-44, 2015)

Longest winning streak: 5 games (2019-2023)

Longest losing streak: 6 games (1958-1997)

Current streak: Alabama, 1 game (2023)

Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M - No. 15 Alabama

Coach Buzz Williams knows his team is up for a unique challenge when facing Alabama on Saturday.

“They don’t have necessarily position guys, hey can you shoot layups and make threes and then what they do defensively um kind of disguises their ability to play with five guards to some degree”

Betting Lines

Here are the early odds as of Feb.16, courtesy of Athlon Sports

Spread Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)

Over/Under: 159.5

