How to watch: Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Alabama basketball game
Texas A&M (15-8, 6-4 SEC) will continue their road trip traveling to Tuscaloosa to face No. 15 Alabama (17-7, 9-2 SEC) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
A&M did themselves no favors a few days ago when they fell to Vanderbilt in a disappointing loss. The Aggies didn’t play good basketball and failed to look like the team that beat top-ranked Tennessee just a few days earlier. It’s not time to panic, but the Aggies need to regroup fast before the season gets away from them.
Alabama is a dangerous team led by one of the top guards in the league Mark Sears who is averaging around 20 points a game. They are a highly athletic team that’s putting up close to 90 points per game while only allowing 77 points per game. Alabama is currently 5-1 in their last six games and are looking to add a Texas A&M win to their resume.
The A&M SEC opponents are hosting Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee at Reed Arena to highlight the home slate. The Aggies’ road foes include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
Players to Watch
Wade Taylor iv
Points: 19.8
rebounding: 3.7
assist: 3.7
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Play-by-play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Jimmy Dykes
How to Listen
TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)
Web: 12thman.com
App: 12th Man Mobile App
Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton
Series History
Series: Alabama, 13-11
Biggest win: 16 points (87-71, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
Biggest loss: (2) 21 points (89-68, 1966 / 65-44, 2015)
Longest winning streak: 5 games (2019-2023)
Longest losing streak: 6 games (1958-1997)
Current streak: Alabama, 1 game (2023)
Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M - No. 15 Alabama
Coach Buzz Williams knows his team is up for a unique challenge when facing Alabama on Saturday.
“They don’t have necessarily position guys, hey can you shoot layups and make threes and then what they do defensively um kind of disguises their ability to play with five guards to some degree”
Betting Lines
Here are the early odds as of Feb.16, courtesy of Athlon Sports
Spread Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)
Over/Under: 159.5
