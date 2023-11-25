How to watch: Texas A&M vs. No. 14 LSU football game

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) will play No. 14 LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday morning in Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Over the past six years, the Texas A&M / LSU rivalry has blossomed into a very intriguing matchup that rivals one of the best games in the season’s final week. The series has bounced back and forth between the teams, with the Aggies pulling off a 38-23 upset last year.

If Texas A&M wants to break the current trend, they will need to another upset and mistake-free game to keep this one close. With Evan Stewart not making the trip, Moose “Sleeves” Muhammad has another opportunity to send Tiger fans home upset for the second year in a row.

Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.

The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.

2023 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper

Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday’s Texas A&M – LSU game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

How to Watch

Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Bob Wischusen

Analyst: Robert Griffin III

Sideline: Kris Budden

How to Listen

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

SiriusXM app: Ch. 190

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco

Analysts: Dave Elmendorf

Sideline: Will Johnson

Series History

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Series: LSU, 20-34-2

Biggest win: 54 points (63-9, 1914 in Fort Worth, Texas)

Biggest loss: 43 points (50-7, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La)

Longest winning streak: 5 games (1991-1995)

Longest losing streak: 7 games (2010-2017)

Current streak: Texas A&M, 1 game (2022)

Five Players to watch, Storylines to watch, Staff predictions

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

READ: Five Players to Watch

READ: Opponent Preview

READ: Staff score predictions

Elijah Robinson previews Texas A&M - LSU

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Elijah Robinson knows that this week is a tough task against a very talented LSU QB in Jayden Daniels.

“He’s extremely talented. He does a really good job. He’s a problem. He’s a true weapon. We have to be on top of our game to give ourselves a chance.”

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire