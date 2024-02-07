How to watch: Texas A&M vs. Missouri basketball game

Texas A&M (13-8, 4-4 SEC) will be back on the road to take on the Missouri Tigers (8-14, 0-9 SEC) on Wednesday at 8:00 PM CST.

The Aggies might have finally figured out a formula while they are still working through their shooting woes. The formula is to attack the basket and get to the foul line often. The last time these teams played, A&M was below 30% but came out with a 63-57 partly due to them being able to hit 27-37 of their free throws. While the Tigers only attempted 10 for the whole game. Coach Buzz Williams no doubt will look to take advantage of Missouri’s aggressive style of play.

The Tigers have been on the struggle bus since SEC play started and have yet to notch their first conference win. Game one between the team was in reach and if they can be more disciplined on the defensive side of the ball this can be a winnable game. The duo of Tamar Bates and Sean East has been their bread and butter on the offensive side combining for an average of 33.6 points during conference play. Both will need to have big games if they want to have confidence moving forward.

The A&M SEC opponents are hosting Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee at Reed Arena to highlight the home slate. The Aggies’ road foes include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Players to Watch

Tyrece radford

Points: 13.8

rebounds: 5.6

sean east

Points: 15.6

assist: 4.1

How to Watch

TV: ESPN 2

Play-by-play: Tom Hart

Color Commentary: Dane Bradshaw

How to Listen

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton

Series History

Series: Texas A&M, 25-20

Biggest win: 28 points (91-63, 2005 in College Station)

Biggest loss: 30 points (77-47, 1991 in Columbia, Mo.)

Longest winning streak: 8 games (2005-2011)

Longest losing streak: 6 games (1998-2002)

Current streak: Texas A&M, 3 games (2023)

Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M - Missouri

Coach Buzz Williams wants to continue to limit the turnovers as he has a chance to go over .500 for the first time in SEC play this season.

“I think our guys have been really good at listening to the staff in regards to how important turnover rate is, how important offensive rebound percentage is, how important free throw rate is, and how all of that ties into helping overcome where we’re struggling offensively”

