How to watch: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State football game

Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will host Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5 SEC) at Kyle Field on Saturday night in Bryan-College Station, Texas, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Aggies are knocking on the door of bowl eligibility, but the Bulldogs are standing in their way. A tough loss last week is now behind them, and the mission is to finish the season strong, ending the year with a winning record. The one thing Texas A&M has done well this season is beat them they are supposed to beat.

On paper, this should be a win for the Aggies, and Jimbo can breathe a little easier for a day or so before the calls for his job return. Mississippi State is searching for their second SEC win of the season but has a tall task ahead of them in DJ Durkin’s swarming defense and an offense that started to click last week.

Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.

The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.

2023 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper

Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday’s Texas A&M – Mississippi State contest at Kyle Field.

How to Watch

Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

TV: ESPN 2

Play-by-play: Brian Custer

Analyst: Rod Gilmore

Sideline: Lauren Sisler

How to Listen

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

SiriusXM app: Ch. 113/207

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco

Analysts: Dave Elmendorf

Sideline: Will Johnson

Series History

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Series: Mississippi State, 7-9

Biggest win: 25 points (38-13, 2012 in Starkville, Miss)

Biggest loss: 21 points (35-14, 2017 in (Bryan-College Station)

Longest winning streak: 2 games (2012-2013, 2019-2020)

Longest losing streak: 3 games (2016-2018)

Current streak: Mississippi State, 2 games (2021-2022)

Five Players to watch, Opponent Preview, Staff predictions

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

READ: Five Players to Watch

READ: Opponent Preview

READ: Staff score predictions

Jimbo Fisher previews Texas A&M - Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Jimbo Fisher is ready to turn the page and take another shot at securing bowl eligibility;

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire