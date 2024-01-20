How to watch: Texas A&M vs. LSU basketball game

Texas A&M (10-7, 1- SEC) will be on the road to face the LSU Tigers (11-6, 3-1 SEC) at Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday at 3:00 PM CST.

The Aggies will get a second bite at the apple when they face LSU for the second time this season. In game one, A&M simply got outplayed in virtually every aspect of the game. Even when it came to their bread-and-butter, rebounding, they lost to a 46-40 difference, and in an all-too-common theme, the Aggies only shot 25.4% for the game.

Conversely, LSU has won six of their last seven games and is currently 3-1 in SEC play. They are playing really good basketball right now and hold an 8-2 record when they play at home. Below is what LSU Coach Matt McMahon had to say about the matchup.

“We are excited for this opportunity (Saturday) against a really great Texas A&M team. Quick turnaround having just played them two weeks ago. Number one offensive rebounding team in the country, they do a terrific job taking care of the basketball and getting to the free throw line. Defensively they are fantastic in disguising their coverages and that makes it really difficult to score on that end of the floor.”

Texas A&M needs to find their footing in conference play fast because dropping to 1-4 this early in the year while struggling to shoot the ball can be a difficult hole to dig themselves out of.

The A&M SEC opponents are hosting Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee at Reed Arena to highlight the home slate. The Aggies’ road foes include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Players to Watch

Wade taylor iv

Points: 19.5

Assist: 3.9

Steals: 2.4

jordan wright

Points: 15.9

Assist: 2.4

rebounds: 5.3

How to Watch

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Tom Hart

Color Commentary: Dane Bradshaw

How to Listen

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton

Series History

Series: LSU, 29-20

Biggest win: 33 points (71-38, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn)

Biggest loss: 23 points (77-54, 2020 in Baton Rouge, La)

Longest winning streak: 3 games (2014-2016, 2016 – 2017)

Longest losing streak: 10 games (2018-2022)

Current streak: LSU, 1 game (2023)

Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M - LSU

Head basketball Coach Buzz Williams is looking for some stability in his program and he needs it from the guys he’s relied on in the past. LSU has been playing some good basketball and the Aggie have to get back to basics if they want to some out of Saturdays game with a win.

