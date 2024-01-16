How to watch: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas basketball game

Texas A&M (10-6, 1-2 SEC) will be on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM CST.

The Aggies had a major bounce back when they welcomed the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats Reed Arena to a rowdy bunch of A&M students. Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford put on a show, scoring 59 points and grabbing 14 rebounds on the overtime win.

Tuesday will be on paper, which should be an easier task than the prior two games. However, history is on the Razorbacks’ side whenever the Aggies travel to battle Arkansas on their home turf. Even though they are a few games above .500 and have zero SEC wins, the Aggies are 1-15 when they play Arkansas on their home court.

This will be a perfect game to see if Coach Buzz Williams has his team back in the right mindset and we’ll get to find out if they have finally found their jump shot again.

The A&M SEC opponents consist of hosting Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee at Reed Arena to highlight the home slate. The Aggies’ road foes include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Players to Watch

Tyrece Radford

Points: 13.6

Assist: 2.4

rebounds: 5.5

Tramon Mark

Points: 16.7

Assist: 1.6

rebounds: 3.7

How to Watch

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Dave Neal

Color Commentary: Jon Sundvold

How to Listen

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton

Series History

Series: Arkansas, 62-29

Biggest win: 26 points (108-82, 1973 in College Station)

Biggest loss: 47 points (108-61, 1991 in Dallas)

Longest winning streak: 7 games (1968 – 1971)

Longest losing streak: 11 games (1981 – 1985)

Current streak: Texas A&M, 2 games (2023)

Game Preview: Behind Enemy Lines with Razorbacks Wire's Derek Oxford

