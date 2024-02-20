How to watch: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas basketball game

Texas A&M (15-10, 6-6 SEC) will be back at home to face Arkansas (12-13, 3-9 SEC) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.

After the Aggies looked to have turned things around after a big win over a top-ten Tennessee team, they dropped a heartbreaker to Vanderbilt followed by a blowout loss to No. 15 Alabama. Coach Buzz Williams is usually pretty good at steering his team back on track after a tough loss and they need a strong showing in the last six-game stretch before tournament play starts.

Arkansas is on their own two-game losing streak, but they are catching an A&M that either bad skid or is about to have one of those patented Buzz-fueled end-of-season turnarounds. Either way they are on the outside looking in just trying to play spoiler for the remaining team on the schedule

Players to Watch

tyrece radford

Points: 15.5

rebounding: 5.2

assist: 2.3

Tramon Mark

Points: 16.8

rebounding: 4.0

assist: 1.4

How to Watch

How to Listen

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton

Series History

Series: Arkansas, 63-49

Biggest win: 26 points (108-82, 1973 in College Station)

Biggest loss: 47 points (108-61, 1991 in Dallas)

Longest winning streak: 7 games (1968 – 1971)

Longest losing streak: 11 games (1981 – 1985)

Current streak: Arkansas, 1 game (2023)

Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M - Arkansas

No game is easy but Buzz Williams knows the game plan should be simple.

“I would say that that whether it’s three or zero or 12 or four all the different varieties of ball guards they have they’re all really good at getting downhill and we have to keep them out of the paint and we have to defend without fouling.”

Betting Lines

Here are the early odds as of Feb.19, courtesy of Athlon Sports

Spread Favorite: Texas A&M (-10.5)

Over/Under: 146.5

