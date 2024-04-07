Watch: Texas A&M two sport star Bryce Foster takes gold at the 44 Farms Team Invitational

The Texas A&M Track and Field team started the outdoor season strongly. Aggie football player Bryce Foster contributed to the team's outstanding performance at the 44 Farms Team Invitational. He tossed a season-best 17.95m/58-10.75 for a gold medal finish.

There were some questions about Foster skipping the outdoor season to start getting work in with head coach Mike Elko and new offensive line coach Adam Cushing's new system, but Elko confirmed before spring practice that his starting center would be with the track team.

https://twitter.com/Travis_L_Brown/status/1776777236839903478

Here is what head track and field coach Pat Henry said about the team's overall performance.

"I thought we performed very well this weekend. There were some really high caliber marks across the board, and it was good to see our athletes compete at a high level."

Congratulations to Foster for his first-place win over the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Watch: Texas A&M two sport star Bryce Foster takes gold at the 44 Farms Team Invitational