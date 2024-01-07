Watch: Texas A&M transfer commit Derrick Graham shows off his athleticism

We’ve seen a lot of Offensive linemen score touchdowns over the years throughout college football and the NFL. We even saw one last week when the Detroit Lions believed they scored against the Dallas Cowboys when their tackle snuck to the back of the endzone for a non-touchdown.

However, former Troy OL Derrick Graham had one of the better catches and runs that I’ve seen from a lineman in recent history. He looked like a season-tight end with soft hands, speed, and some agility. That he could show block and then peel off for a swing pass was impressive alone. But then, to look as smooth as he did during his ten-yard sprint to the endzone is a ringing endorsement of his athletic ability.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗠𝗔𝗡, 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘.@TroyTrojansFB makes it a one-score game in the @Birmingham_Bowl. ☀️🏈pic.twitter.com/0khzFCSy9i — Sun Belt Football (@SunBeltFB) December 23, 2023

Graham is verbally committed to the Aggies and barring a flip, I’m sure we will find a way on the field for Coach Mike Elko next fall.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire