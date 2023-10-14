How to watch: Texas A&M – Tennessee football game

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn., at 2:30 p.m CT.

Both teams could use a big win on Saturday to keep pace in their respective division within the SEC. History tells us that the Vols should come away with this victory due to the current losing streak the Aggies have on the road.

Having lost their last seven road games, plus Jimbo having not beaten a ranked opponent on the road since 2016, the Aggies can change that course in a must-win game in Tennessee.

Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.

The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.

2023 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper

Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday’s Texas A&M – Alabama contest at Kyle Field.

How to Watch

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TV: CBS

Play-by-play: Brad Nessler

Analyst: Gary Danielson

Sideline: Jenny Dell

How to Listen

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

SiriusXM app: Ch. 201

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco

Analysts: Dave Elmendorf

Sideline: Will Johnson

Series History

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Series: Tied, 2-2

Biggest win: 21 points (34-13, 2020 Knoxville, Tenn.)

Biggest loss: 31 points (7-38, 2014 in Dallas, Texas)

Longest winning streak: 2 games (2016-2020)

Longest losing streak: 2 games (1957-2004)

Current streak: Alabama, 2 games (2016-2020)

Five Players to watch, Opponent Preview, Staff predictions

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

READ: Five Players to Watch

READ: Opponent Preview

READ: Staff score predictions

Jimbo Fisher previews Texas A&M - Tennessee

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Fisher knows that going to Knoxville, Tennessee will be no walk in the park and the fans will bring the noise.

“Tennessee is one of those tough places, but hopefully, our maturity and leadership – we’re a little older this year – hopefully those things will help.”

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire