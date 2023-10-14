How to watch: Texas A&M – Tennessee football game
Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn., at 2:30 p.m CT.
Both teams could use a big win on Saturday to keep pace in their respective division within the SEC. History tells us that the Vols should come away with this victory due to the current losing streak the Aggies have on the road.
Having lost their last seven road games, plus Jimbo having not beaten a ranked opponent on the road since 2016, the Aggies can change that course in a must-win game in Tennessee.
Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.
The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.
Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday's Texas A&M – Tennessee contest.
How to Watch
TV: CBS
Play-by-play: Brad Nessler
Analyst: Gary Danielson
Sideline: Jenny Dell
How to Listen
TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)
SiriusXM app: Ch. 201
Web: 12thman.com
App: 12th Man Mobile App
Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco
Analysts: Dave Elmendorf
Sideline: Will Johnson
Series History
Series: Tied, 2-2
Biggest win: 21 points (34-13, 2020 Knoxville, Tenn.)
Biggest loss: 31 points (7-38, 2014 in Dallas, Texas)
Longest winning streak: 2 games (2016-2020)
Longest losing streak: 2 games (1957-2004)
Current streak: Texas A&M, 2 games (2016-2020)
Jimbo Fisher previews Texas A&M - Tennessee
Coach Fisher knows that going to Knoxville, Tennessee will be no walk in the park and the fans will bring the noise.
“Tennessee is one of those tough places, but hopefully, our maturity and leadership – we’re a little older this year – hopefully those things will help.”
