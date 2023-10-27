How to watch: Texas A&M – South Carolina football game
Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) will host the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5, 1-4 SEC) at Kyle Field on Saturday in Bryan-College Station, Texas, at 11:00 a.m. CT.
There is no sugarcoating that the Aggies need to win on Saturday and do it in impressive fashion. If the offensive continues to struggle and we keep seeing a plateau developmentally on a certain side of the ball, recruits will start looking at other places. No matter what NIL deals might be available, the lasting question will be, “Where can I go get prepared for the NFL?”
History is actually on the side of Texas A&M this weekend as they beat South Carolina in eight of the nine last games last season, being the outlier. Spencer Rattler has looked good this year, but he will give the Aggies a few chances for turnovers throughout the game.
Max Johnson stuck around for a situation just like this one. Now he has to take that next step, and with a struggling Gamecock’s secondary, Saturday will be the perfect time to get back on track.
Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.
The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.
Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday's Texas A&M – South Carolina contest at Kyle Field.
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Play-by-play: Mark Jones
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline: Quint Kessnich
How to Listen
TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)
SiriusXM app: Ch. 201
Web: 12thman.com
App: 12th Man Mobile App
Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco
Analysts: Dave Elmendorf
Sideline: Will Johnson
Series History
Series: Texas A&M, 8-1
Biggest win: 45 points (48-3, 2020 in Columbia, S.C.)
Biggest loss: 14 points (24-30, 2022 in Columbia, S.C)
Longest winning streak: 7 games (2014-2021)
Longest losing streak: 1 game (2022)
Current streak: South Carolina, 1 game (2022)
The Aggies have been struggling offensively during the second half of games this season and Jimbo took a few moments to address when discussing the South Carolina game.
“We were up around 40 (points per game). We were playing really well. And we played well in the first halves. We just have not played well in the second half of these last two games. We’ve got to make sure we are executing the whole game. We had opportunities.”
