Watch: Texas A&M QB Max Johnson throws touchdown pass to brother Jake vs. Auburn

When you get an opportunity, you have to make the most of it.

Texas A&M backup quarterback Max Johnson did just that on Saturday after starter Conner Weigman went down in the first half with a leg injury. The former LSU Tiger was sparkling in his first few series against Auburn, with the pinnacle being a touchdown pass to sophomore tight end — and brother — Jake Johnson.

Jake, who entered the game with 10 catches for 60 yards in his career (nine catches for 58 yards coming this season), hauled in a pass at the 10-yard line from his rolling brother and took it into the end zone for a 22-yard score, the first of his college career.

The score gave the Aggies a 13-6 lead, and on the very next series Max Johnson dropped a dime onto Evan Stewart for his second passing touchdown of the game. It was also notable for the quarterback, who entered Saturday's game credited (in two seasons in College Station) with 56 completions out of 91 attempts (61.5 percent) for 620 yards and five touchdowns.

Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M after the 2021 season, right around the same time as his brother committed to Jimbo Fisher's club. The quarterback has seen time on and off since joining the Aggies, but he has been tremendous in early showings against Auburn Saturday.

