How to watch the Texas A&M participants in the Reese’s Senior Bowl

As they say, the NFL Draft starts in Mobile, Alabama, as the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl is set to take place this Saturday, with plenty on the line for each participant’s professional football future. All 32 NFL Team representatives will attend to watch one of the more talent-rich rosters in the event’s history.

For Texas A&M, three players, including wide receiver Ainias Smith, defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, and offensive lineman Layden Robinson, will represent the program as the three veterans looking to make their mark at the next level.

Outside of the Aggie representatives, notable players such as the quarterback trio of Michael Penix Jr, Bo Nix, and Sam Hartman will all attempt to wow scouts with the National Team. At the same time, the offensive line and defensive line rotations on both sides are chock-full of future first, second and third-round picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Here is how you can watch the game for all three Texas A&M players this Saturday.

Broadcast Information

Here are all the details for Saturday’s contest

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Fubo TV (watch here)

Wide receiver Ainias Smith's 2023 stats

Receiving: 53 receptions, 795 yards and two touchdowns.

Punt Return: 22 attempts, 285 yards and one touchdown

Offensive lineman Layden Robinson

6-4, 315 pounds: Played/started at right for his entire career at Texas A&M

Defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson

2023 statistics: Stands 6-1.5 and 331 pounds. 27 tackles, 10 solo tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Depending on the system, Jackson is projected as a nose tackle for 3-tech at the next level.

Notable players on the National Team

The Quarterbacks:

Other Key Players to watch:

Notable players on the American Team

The Quarterbacks:

Carter Bradley, South Alabama Jaguars

Joe Milton III, Tennessee Vols

Michael Pratt, Tulane Green Wave

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina Gamecocks

Other Key Players to watch:

