WATCH: Texas A&M men’s basketball team finds out March Madness fate for NCAA Tournament

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is officially going dancing in March Madness at the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies (20-14) are the No. 9 seed in the South Region and will play new athletic director Trev Alberts‘ former school, No. 8 Nebraska, in the first round on Friday.

The Lady Aggies will also play the Cornhuskers in an 11 vs. 6-seed matchup. As noted by Robert Behrens on X, the managing editor of Good Bull Hunting, a Texas A&M website apart of SB Nation, for the first time since 2018, both Aggies men’s and women’s basketball teams have made the NCAA Tournament.

After the selection show, Buzz Williams was not made available to the media but the men’s head coach spoke to 12th Man Productions about his instant reaction to the selection.

“There was such a genuine feeling by our guys,” Williams said. “So emotional, very raw, very transparent, really, really lifetime memory to be able to see that. We’re excited. We’re thankful.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire