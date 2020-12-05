Watch: Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond knocks cap off official with pass

Not safe to be an official at a football game in Texas this week.

This is far different than what happened in the high school game, where Edinburg’s Emmanuel Duron was arrested after clobbering referee Fred Gracia on Thursday.

Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond attempted a pass against Auburn and connect with an official, sending his cap flying to the ground.

Per USA Today’s Michelle Martinelli:

On 2nd-and-8 from the Aggies’ 43-yard line with a little more than eight minutes left in the third, Mond had his eye on junior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones down the middle near the first-down marker. But unfortunately for Mond, not only did he miss Jones, but he also nailed the official and knocked his hat off with this unfortunate pass attempt. As ESPN’s broadcasters joked: “I thought A&M was supposed to have the 12th man. Auburn’s got the 12th man on this play, and it’s the umpire.” Thankfully, it appears the official was not injured by the pass, and perhaps the ball grazed his head just enough to knock his hat to the ground.

Kellen Mond throws a pass to the ref pic.twitter.com/esxAJoVvF3 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 5, 2020

And, Kansas State’s Will Howard proved anything worth doing is worth repeating, elsewhere.