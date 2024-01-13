WATCH: Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki wrecks the rim vs. No. 6 Kentucky

So far this season, Texas A&M Basketball, outside of star guard Wade Taylor IV’s memorable 34-point outing in the Aggies’ non-conference loss to Houston, but in their third SEC game of the year, hosting No. 6 Kentucky, junior guard Manny Obaseki likely reserved a spot in Sports Center’s Top 10 on Saturday afternoon.

With just under 12 minutes left in the first half, both teams were shooting lights out from fields, as the Aggies’ anemic offense over the last two weeks suddenly found life, leading to one of the best dunks you’ll see all year, as Obaseki drove left, found some room, and elevated for a one-handed slam, as the former blue-chip prospect lived up to his much anticipated athletic prowess.

So far this season, Manny Obaseki has only averaged 5 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while coming off the bench for most of the year, appearing in 15 games. Head coach Buzz Williams will need the offense to find its groove in the second half for the Aggies to earn a much-needed victory over an elite Kentucky team.

