WATCH: Texas A&M Football welcomes the 2023 freshman class in entertaining fashion

Cameron Ohnysty
·1 min read

Amid the Aggies’ ongoing fall practice schedule, the 2023 college football season is now just two weeks away, while Texas A&M is set to kick off their crucial 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2, against New Mexico inside what should be a packed Kyle Field.

Ahead of their ninth practice on Friday afternoon, Texas A&M’s entertaining Aggie Cam released yet another piece of fantastic content after asking nearly every player the ultimate question: Do Aliens truly exist?

Shifting the focus to the Aggies’ talented 2023 recruiting class, who are entering their first full season with the program, the Aggie media team put together a rousing welcome wagon of sorts for the nearly 40-plus players, including several notable transfers, headlined by former five-star defensive tackle DJ Hicks Jr, and five-star running back Reuben Owens, who is poised to see the field this season regularly.

Texas A&M leads the SEC in returning production as a bulk of the Aggies’ historic 2022 recruiting class has returned. High expectations have already been placed on several newcomers outside of Hicks and Owens, as former four-star cornerback Jayvon Thomas has reportedly made waves this fall while competing for a starting spot opposite veteran corner Tyreek Chappell. In contrast, former four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis is poised to see extensive playing time in the trenches.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire