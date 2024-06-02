How to watch Texas A&M baseball in Sunday night's Regional Final

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies infielder infielder Ali Camarillo (2) celebrates a base hit against the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (46-13) defeated rival Texas (36-23) in an extra-inning thriller on Saturday night. The Aggies stay undefeated in the regional heading into Sunday's final, while the Longhorns will now play Louisiana with a chance for a rematch.

Following the game, head coach Jim Schlossnagle made an exciting announcement. Sophomore lefty Shane Sdao, who was named Co-SEC Player of the Week after a stellar performance against Ole Miss, will be taking the mound on Sunday night. This will be his second start of the year, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see if he can replicate his success.

While the Aggies' offensive woes hindered their chances at building a sizable lead, three Texas errors led to three Aggie runs, as Ted Burton's memorable single in the top of the 11th led to a 3-2 and eventually final 4-2 lead as the Texas A&M finally took advantage runners in scoring position.

Texas A&M vs. Texas or Louisiana will begin at 7:00 p.m. CT. and is currently slated only to be available for streaming on ESPN+, but this could change just hours before game time.

