How to watch: Texas A&M – Alabama football game

Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will host the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at Kyle Field on Saturday in College Station.

The one thing that’s apparent in the SEC this season is that at least five teams have a legitimate chance to capture the SEC crown this year. Your normal suspects, Alabama, Georgia, & LSU, have all looked beatable, with the Crimson Tide and Tigers already having three losses between them entering the season’s halfway point.

The Aggies can make major headway in the SEC West if they can keep Alabama’s dynamic playmaker, quarterback Jalen Milroe, bottled up, allowing the Aggie offense plenty of time to run their offense. With the Maroon & White starting to gel at the right time, this will be a close contest.

Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday’s Texas A&M – Alabama contest at Kyle Field.

How to Watch

TV: CBS Sports

Play-by-play: Brad Nessler

Analyst: Gary Daniels

Sideline: Jenny Dell

How to Listen

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

SiriusXM app: Ch. 134/121

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco

Analysts: Dave Elmendorf

Sideline: Will Johnson

Series History

Series: Alabama, 3-12

Biggest win: 5 points (29-24, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Ala)

Biggest loss: 59 points (0-59, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Ala)

Longest winning streak: 1 game (1967,2012,2021)

Longest losing streak: 8 games (2013-2020)

Current streak: Alabama, 1 game (2022)

Jimbo Fisher previews Texas A&M - Alabama

Jimbo Fisher knows his team must be ready to contain Jalen Milroe to make sure the game does not get out of hand

“He can throw it. His arm is strong as heck. He is as good of an athlete as any on their team… He’s different. He has power and twitch.”

