How to watch: Texas A&M – Alabama football game
Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) will host the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC) at Kyle Field on Saturday in College Station.
The one thing that’s apparent in the SEC this season is that at least five teams have a legitimate chance to capture the SEC crown this year. Your normal suspects, Alabama, Georgia, & LSU, have all looked beatable, with the Crimson Tide and Tigers already having three losses between them entering the season’s halfway point.
The Aggies can make major headway in the SEC West if they can keep Alabama’s dynamic playmaker, quarterback Jalen Milroe, bottled up, allowing the Aggie offense plenty of time to run their offense. With the Maroon & White starting to gel at the right time, this will be a close contest.
Texas A&M’s 2023 regular-season home schedule has contests against ULM, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and ACU.
The Aggies’ Road schedule features games at Miami, Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and LSU.
2023 Texas A&M Aggies football schedule: Downloadable smartphone wallpaper
Below is gameday, television, and radio information for Saturday’s Texas A&M – Alabama contest at Kyle Field.
How to Watch
TV: CBS Sports
Play-by-play: Brad Nessler
Analyst: Gary Daniels
Sideline: Jenny Dell
How to Listen
TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)
SiriusXM app: Ch. 134/121
Web: 12thman.com
App: 12th Man Mobile App
Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco
Analysts: Dave Elmendorf
Sideline: Will Johnson
Series History
Series: Alabama, 3-12
Biggest win: 5 points (29-24, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Ala)
Biggest loss: 59 points (0-59, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Ala)
Longest winning streak: 1 game (1967,2012,2021)
Longest losing streak: 8 games (2013-2020)
Current streak: Alabama, 1 game (2022)
Five Players to watch, Opponent Preview, Staff predictions
Jimbo Fisher previews Texas A&M - Alabama
Jimbo Fisher knows his team must be ready to contain Jalen Milroe to make sure the game does not get out of hand
“He can throw it. His arm is strong as heck. He is as good of an athlete as any on their team… He’s different. He has power and twitch.”
