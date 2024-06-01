Watch Texas A&M 2025 LB commit show off his strength on the squat rack

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It's always impressive, and in some instances, it's plain entertaining to watch the development of future collegiate football players in the weight room, continuously building strength and adding more power to their playing arsenal.

For Texas A&M, head coach Mike Elko's first commitment in the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class is beginning to make a name for himself both on the field and in the weight room as four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins recently hit an impressive personal squat record to start the month.

For two reps, Riggins squatted an eye-popping 550 pounds among his fellow Forney HS teammates and coaching staff. For those who have been weightlifting for more than a decade, including myself, this is a highly impressive achievement on the rack.

Riggins made news last month after declaring that he would not take any recruiting visits outside of Texas A&M going forward. This further cements his future with the program, which has become a rarity in the ever-changing college football landscape.

On the field, Riggins recorded 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks on the year. According to 247Sports, he is currently positioned as the 73rd-ranked linebacker and the 105th-ranked prospect in Texas.

