Watch Texas A&M 2025 DL commit Landon Rink show off his NFL-like strength

A term used in football, especially concerning defensive and offensive linemen, is known as "functional strength," which is usually separate from how a player performs in the weight room.

However, strength in the weight room sometimes only makes a naturally gifted football player much better. One example? 2025 four-star defensive lineman Landon Rink, out of Cy-Fair HS, committed to Texas A&M over Oklahoma and Ohio State in early April.

During his 2023 junior season, Rink's performance was nothing short of exceptional. He was one of the most dominant high school players in the country. He recorded an impressive 70 tackles, 15 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

After announcing that he planned to cancel any remaining recruiting visits outside of returning to College Station, Rink made his way to the OT7 competition this week. On Thursday, the incoming senior impressed every player, coach, and media member with his performance on the bench press and squat.

Texas A&M DL commit Landon Rink puts up 23 reps of 220 in the bench press at the @overtime OT7 combine pic.twitter.com/i4h5G59hKs — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 6, 2024

Recording an incredible 23 reps of 225 on the bench press would be an above-average number for a defensive lineman competing in the NFL Draft. This is equivalent to a nearly 400-pound one-rep max. Even more impressive, Rink recorded 24 reps of 315 pounds on the squat rack, which is equivalent to a 567-pound one-rep max.

24 reps of 315 for Texas A&M DL commit Landon Rink @overtime OT7 nationals combine pic.twitter.com/pzrKpADHRC — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 6, 2024

For those who have watched him on the field, Rink's "functional strength" is real, matching his weight room prowess. His notable 30 tackles for loss are nothing to sneeze at, especially when you realize that he did that against 6A Texas football competition.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Watch Texas A&M 2025 DL commit Landon Rink show off his NFL-like strength