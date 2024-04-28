WATCH: Texas A&M 2025 4-star OL commit Jonte Newman holds his own during Rivals camp

Texas A&M's growing 2025 recruiting class is currently offensive line-heavy, with four OL commitments, including Cypress, Texas offensive tackle Jonte Newman, who is competing in the annual Rivals, Dallas camp this weekend.

Newman, the starting left tackle for Bridgeland HS, has the versatility to play both tackle positions. He has shown this throughout Sunday afternoon against some of the top pass rushers in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting cycles, most notably the No. 1-ranked 2026 defensive lineman Jakeem Stewart.

Even without pads, Newman and Stewart fought fiercely during the pass rush set. The 6-4, 250-pound Newman maintained a solid stance, holding his ground against the highly athletic Stewart, showcasing his raw power.

Again, this is without pads, but still, it's an impressive rep as the high four-star prospect looks to continue impressing Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and his staff during his 2024 senior season. New offensive line coach Adam Cushing has already placed his stamp on the program in the 2025 class.

According to 247Sports, Newman is currently positioned as the 18th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2025 cycle and the 42nd-ranked prospect in Texas.

