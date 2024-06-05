How to watch the Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners WCWS championship final

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are looking to leaving the Big 12 on the grandest stage.

Both teams have the opportunity to win the WCWS national championship but only one team will reign supreme. Oklahoma has won three straight titles and is poised to be the first ever to win it four straight times. Texas on the other hand is seeking its first title and some redemption for the 2022 WCWS championship final when they were swept by their bitter rivals.

These teams got to this point different ways. Oklahoma knocked off Duke and UCLA before getting beat by Florida forcing a final game against the Gators to reach the championship finals.

Texas rode the hot hands or should we say arms of Teagan Kavan and Mac Morgan. Kavan pitched two shutouts against Stanford, outdueling the top pitcher in the nation, NiJaree Canady. Morgan threw a near no-hitter against Florida when the Horns beat them 10-0 in five innings. The staff for Texas has yet to give up a run in the Women’s College World Series. That streak will be tested against the three-time defending national champions.

Check out how you can tune in for this Red River Showdown in the Women’s College World Series Championship Final.

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners Game 1 Details

Date: Wednesday, Jun. 5

Time: 7 pm CT

Location: OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City

TV: ESPN

Radio: Texas Longhorns Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners Game 2 Details

Date: Thursday, Jun. 6

Time: 7 pm CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Texas Longhorns Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners Game 3 Details (If Necessary)

Date: Friday, Jun. 7

Time: 7 pm CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Texas Longhorns Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire