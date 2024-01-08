WATCH: Texas LB Jaylan Ford declares for 2024 NFL draft

On Monday, Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

The senior from Frisco was a vital piece of the Texas Longhorns’ defense and their emergence as one of the best in the nation.

Ford endured some bad Texas teams but stuck through the hard times. It eventually paid off with a 12-2 record, Big 12 Conference Championship, and a College Football Playoff berth.

Every year since his arrival in 2020, Ford saw the field, but his 2022 season is what put him on the map as one of the best linebackers in the country. Since the start of last year, Ford has recorded six interceptions, three forced fumbles and three sacks.

Ford is currently the No. 10 linebacker prospect for the 2024 NFL draft.

To my longhorn family, thank you. Love, 41🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/fFtFYboS2S — Jaylan Ford (@Jaylanfxrd) January 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire