How to watch Texas-Kansas State: Start time, TV broadcast, streaming and more stories

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy is congratulated by teammates after making touchdown catch during last year's win over Kansas State. That one was played in Manhattan, Kan. Saturday's will be a top-25 matchup at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Texas nabbed the Big Noon kickoff time for its matchup Saturday against No. 23 Kansas State, one of three teams that are tied with the Longhorns at the top of the Big 12.

They find themselves with the opportunity to break the tie against a Wildcats team that's given up only three points in the last two games. With starter Quinn Ewers still week-to-week, Maalik Murphy gets the call again after completing 16-of-25 passes for 170 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win over BYU.

The Longhorns are No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff poll, ahead of No. 10 Oklahoma after the Sooners fell to Kansas last week. With the selection announcement coming on Dec. 2, there is still plenty of time for Texas to either raise or lower their ranking.

Kansas State's rushing attack will be a change of pace from the passing teams Texas has faced lately, but their top-tier rushing defense should be up for the challenge. The defense will also have to deal with the challenge of facing two different quarterbacks, with Will Howard and Avery Johnson both taking snaps for the team.

Here's how to watch Saturday's matchup and other stories to read before the game.

How to watch Texas football vs. Kansas State

Location: Royal-Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

TV: Fox, Fubo for streaming

Time: 11 a.m. CT

