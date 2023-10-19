How to watch Texas-Houston: Start time, TV broadcast and more stories to know

Texas is back after a bye week and is visiting Houston to face a familiar opponent in some different threads.

Former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith is with UH now and is likely eager to deliver an encore of last year's performance, in which he led the Red Raiders to an overtime upset over the Longhorns. In that game, Smith completed 38 of 56 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for an additional score.

UT meanwhile, is looking to get back into the win column after suffering their first loss of the year to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. While Smith may be trouble, the Cougars themselves have not been threatening this year, suffering losses to Rice, TCU and Texas Tech.

The Longhorns have a huge point spread vs. Houston, a sign of the talent difference between the two teams. However, it also means that Houston has everything to gain with a single win, while Texas is on the outskirts of the playoff after their loss to the Sooners.

“I’ve got a lot of comments,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said during his weekly media availability. “Just beat Texas. Don’t care if you win any of them, but you’ve got to win that one. You can go 1-11 and it’s OK if you beat Texas.”

Here's how to watch the matchup and other stories to read before the game.

How to watch Texas vs. Houston

Location: Houston, Texas - TDECU Stadium

TV: FOX

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: How to watch Texas-Houston: Start time, TV broadcast and more