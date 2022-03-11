WATCH: Texas head coach Chris Beard absolutely rips his team after first round loss

Texas’ men’s basketball team has continued their downward spiral, and the wheels on the wagon seem to be getting awfully loose prior to the March Madness tournament which starts next week.

The Longhorns started the season ranked No. 5 in the nation, but have since been majorly exposed by teams with good shooting, athleticism, and a big man down low.

Throughout the season, Texas has rarely seemed to click. Early on it was understandable due to the new faces from the transfer portal learning to play together, but with the first round of the NCAA tournament in six days, it still looks like this team doesn’t mesh.

To make matters worse, Texas would have loved to win the conference tournament, or at least make a deep run in it to build some confidence.

However, they found themselves on the wrong side of the result after blowing a 20-point lead to TCU, losing their fifth out of their last eight games. Head coach Chris Beard was irate in his postgame press conference, calling out his team and their mindset.

#Texas head coach Chris Beard did not mince words after his team's stunning #Big12 Championship exit. "I think we've got a bunch of guys that think they have all the answers, but they really don't."#HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/xCxWpzWyi9 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) March 10, 2022

According to ESPN’s bracketology expert Joe Lunardi, the Longhorns are currently projected as a No. 5 seed. If they show the inability to consistently score like they did against TCU and are unable to defend, it will be another early exit for Texas no matter what their seed is.