WATCH: Texas football releases short movie from Texas-Alabama game

If you’re like most Texas football fans, watching highlights from the Texas vs. Alabama game in Week 2 will never get old.

Fans felt the tides turn when Steve Sarkisian’s squad showed up in Tuscaloosa poised, confident and aggressive. It’s unlike any performance we’ve seen from the Longhorns in quite some time.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was the star of the show, throwing for 349 passing yards and three touchdowns. On the defensive side, the Longhorns hauled in two interceptions and sacked Jalen Milroe five times.

Now, Texas must prove they can be consistent and play at a high level through the next 10 games. Until then, relive the best moments from the Texas-Alabama matchup in Week 2 below.

Texas vs. Alabama The Mini-Movie 🎬🤘 pic.twitter.com/yq7pVn2Far — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 13, 2023

