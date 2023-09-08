WATCH: Texas football releases hype video with The Undertaker ahead of Alabama game

If you weren’t already fired up enough for the massive matchup between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, this short clip will certainly fix that.

The Texas football social media department released a hype video narrated by The Undertaker on Friday. His motivating and serious tone sent chills through the bodies of many Longhorns fans.

The clip began by national media analysts calling this the game of the year. The Undertaker then started to narrate the clip, specifically mentioning how “close doesn’t cut it” and “it’s time to rise up, time to show up, and it’s time to get those horns up.”

Here’s a full look at the hype video prior to the Texas-Alabama matchup.

