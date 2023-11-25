Watch Texas fans cheer as DKR jumbotron trolls Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark

Texas Longhorns players and fans high on the cusp of winning their final Big 12 Conference regular season game cheered as video of Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was put on the jumbotron late in the fourth quarter.

Yormark called on Texas Tech to stand up to Texas in their matchup prior to start of the Longhorns final season in the Big 12.

"Coach (McGuire), I'm not going to put any pressure on you, but I'm going to be in Austin for Thanksgiving, OK?" Yormark said. "And you'd better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year."

A message of "See y'all in Arlington" followed the video replay of Yormark and drew cheers from the crowd in Austin after Yormark's face initially drew boos. The Longhorns head north next week to face either Oklahoma or Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship.

