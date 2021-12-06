WATCH: Texas ex Quandre Diggs picks off 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

After a standout career at Texas, Quandre Diggs was drafted by Detriot in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Since then he has had a very successful seven years in the league.

On Sunday, the former Texas defensive back came up clutch yet again for the Seattle Seahawks.

Tied 23-23 late in the third quarter against division rival San Francisco, Diggs picked off an overthrown Jimmy Garoppolo pass for the interception. Diggs returned the pick 29 yards to set Seattle up with fantastic field position.

Five plays later the Seahawks would score taking a 30-23 lead which would stand for the rest of the game. The interception marked Diggs’ fourth on the season and No. 18 on his career.

Diggs added four tackles and one pass deflection in Seattle’s much-needed bounce-back win.

Vote for Diggs to make the 2022 Pro Bowl here.

