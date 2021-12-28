WATCH: Texas ex Brandon Jones stands out on Monday Night Football

Second-year safety Brandon Jones has become a valued weapon for the Miami Dolphins defense.

Jones has a unique ability to pressure the quarterback from his defensive back position, making him one of the more versatile players on the field.

The Miami defense shined yet again on Monday Night Football against the Saints and Jones was a huge part of it.

In the third quarter, Jones brought down rookie quarterback Ian book on a crucial third-down play, keeping the momentum on the Miami side.

Ian Book escapes Ogbah and Wilkins but Brandon Jones is there to complete the sack. Defense doing its job tonight. 5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/r0UgMEdGpv — FinCuts (@FinCuts) December 28, 2021

The sack marked Jones’ fifth on the season, more than any other defensive back in the NFL this year.

Jones came up big later in the half snagging his first career interception to seal the Miami victory.

With the win on Monday, Jones’ Dolphins improved to 8-7 on the season and currently hold an AFC wildcard spot. A remarkable turnaround after starting the season 1-7.

