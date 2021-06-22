WATCH: Texas’ Eric Kennedy hits clutch home run to erase Tennessee’s lead in College World Series

After falling behind two runs in the second inning of their elimination game against Tennessee in the College World Series, Texas’ left fielder Eric Kennedy snatched back the momentum for the Longhorns in a spectacular way hitting his fourth home run of the season. His three-run moonshot gave Texas their first lead over an opponent in Omaha.

Kennedy’s home run was the first sign of significant offense for Texas and it could not have come in a more timely manner. The Longhorns are currently 0-1 in Omaha, where a win keeps their season alive and a loss sends them packing back to Austin.

Just like the rest of the Longhorns starting nine, Kennedy had a rough game at the plate against Mississippi State’s Will Bednar, who had a brilliant performance that consisted of having the Longhorns looking foolish at the plate all game. Bednar had 15 strikeouts in six innings alone and Texas eventually struck out a total of 21 times.

