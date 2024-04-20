WATCH: Texas DT Alfred Collins scores on an Ethan Burke tipped pass

The Texas defense line played like they heard the offseason doubters in the early going of the spring game. They dominated the first two drives.

The early highlight of the spring game came on a tipped pass from Texas edge Ethan Burke. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins caught the pass and took it to the end zone for six points.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had a poor showing. The plan heading into the day was for Ewers not to play very long. He played like it with a lackadaisical performance. The defense had a hand in his tough day.

The Texas interior defensive line surprisingly had its way in the early part of matchup. What wasn’t a surprise was Burke and Collins stepping up to make plays.

The Texas defense is an underrated part of what the Longhorns bring back for 2024. The highlight play from Collins and Burke is one of many reasons to be excited about the product the team will put on display in the upcoming season.

Ethan Burke and Alfred Collins combine for the pick-six of Quinn Ewers on the first drive. pic.twitter.com/2GiRMDwY6y — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) April 20, 2024

