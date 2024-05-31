WATCH: Texas’ Dee Kennedy gives Texas a 3-2 lead over Louisiana

The Texas Longhorns faced adversity early against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in their NCAA tournament debut. The Cajuns teed off on Texas pitching in the early going to build a 2-0 lead. Dee Kennedy responded.

The Texas infielder stepped to the plate with the Longhorns trailing 2-1. With bases loaded, Kennedy hammered a base knock between the shortstop and third baseman and into the outfield to send two baserunners home.

The hit propelled the Longhorns to further offensive explosion for the Texas batting order as the team built offensive rhythm. The three-run fourth inning put runs on the board after Texas couldn’t get baserunners across home plate in the early going.

If there was ever a good time for Texas’ bats to play their best baseball of the year, now would be the time. The team looks to have caught fire at the plate.

Texas will look to string together more clutch hitting in the tournament.

Dee Kennedy comes through with a 2-rbi knock pic.twitter.com/Qq6zWdvBqB — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire