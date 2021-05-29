How to watch Texas baseball on Saturday in the Big 12 Tournament

No. 1 Texas narrowly defeated No. 8 West Virginia on Friday 3-2 to stay alive in the Big 12 Tournament.

On Saturday, the Longhorns will face No. 4 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have not lost a game throughout the tournament, therefore Texas will need to defeat them twice in order to reach the championship game on Sunday.

If Texas wins the first contest against Oklahoma State, the two teams will square off against each other again at either 3 p.m. CST or 7:30 p.m. CST depending on how the rest of the bracket shakes out.

The Big 12 tournament championship game is scheduled for Sunday, May 30 at 5 p.m. CST.

Here’s how to tune in to Texas’ first matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday:

When

Saturday, May 29 at 12:30 p.m. CST

Where

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch

Big 12 Now, ESPN+