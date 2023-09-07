How to watch Texas-Alabama: Start time, TV broadcast and more stories to know

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) steps around a tackle from Alabama defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) during second half of the Longhorns game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Alabama won the game 20-19 with a late field goal.

Texas has already arrived at perhaps its most difficult matchup of the 2023 season, as they travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama and quarterback Jalen Milroe.

The Longhorns handily won 37-10 vs. Rice last week, with its dominant defense grabbing most of the attention. Linebacker Jaylan Ford had an interception and is looking to get revenge for last year's loss.

In 2022, Texas hosted the Crimson Tide and came within a Bryce Young miracle and a Quinn Ewers injury of winning, losing 20-19. Ewers went 19-30 for 260 yards and three touchdowns vs. the Owls but he'll need to be on top of his game in order to take down the perennial contenders.

This week's how to watch is more complicated than usual. With the ongoing feud between Spectrum and Disney, fans with Spectrum will be unable to watch the game since it is on ESPN.

Here's how to watch the matchup and other stories to read before the game.

How to watch Texas vs. Alabama

Location: Bryant - Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN (How to get ESPN+ Bundle)

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Latest News

