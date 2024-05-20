Watch: Texans WR Tank Dell running drills in speedy recovery following gunshot wound

A healthy Tank Dell could do wonders for the Houston Texans’ offense in 2024. That’s precisely what the speedy receiver is looking to bring to the table before the start of training camp.

Dell, who was shot last month as an innocent bystander during a mass shooting at a Florida bar, was seen working out with his trainer, Delfonte Diamond, at a facility in Houston. The second-year receiver was seen running routes, catching passes and looking as if he was near full speed.

“Tank looked good,” Diamond told KPRC 2. “It’s the real deal. He ain’t lost a step. Even though that stuff happened, three is ready to go.”

Tank Dell with some workout video on his Instagram. Looks to be doing more than okay. The #Texans have OTAs this week. 🎥: @Tankdell4 on IG pic.twitter.com/hYAbEHNRwY — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) May 18, 2024

While visiting family in his hometown of Daytona Beach, Dell was one of 10 people shot at a bar in Sanford, Florida. He received immediate treatment after a bullet pierced the back of his leg, but was discharged the following moment and returned home to Houston.

“It looks like Tank will make a full recovery,” Texans owner Cal McNair said prior to the Texans annual golf tournament earlier this month. “We saw him in the office the other day and he looked good, in good spirits. But he’ll have to rehab and get back to where he was.”

Dell shared a video to his Instagram on Saturday hauling in a go-route downfield. Known for his vertical speed, it was clear that the University of Houston product hasn’t missed a step in recent days.

Alongside the bullet wound, Dell is still recovering from a season-ending leg injury suffered against the Denver Broncos in December. Before being sidelined, the third-round pick was on pace to break Andre Johnson’s rookie receiving record opposite Nico Collins.

In 11 games, Dell caught 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns. In his final four healthy games, Dell caught at least five passes for at least 50 yards and at least one touchdown, averaging 6.2 catches for 92.3 yards per contest.

Houston, which finished seventh in passing yards last season, could feature one of the league’s top trios at receiver entering 2024. The Texans return Collins, who finished eighth nationally in receiving yards (1,208) and traded for four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, who joins the AFC South champions from Buffalo.

The Texans also added running back Joe Mixon and extended tight end Dalton Schultz on a three-year, $36 million deal before the start of free agency.

