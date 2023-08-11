WATCH: Texans WR Tank Dell connects with QB Davis Mills against the Patriots

Mark Lane
Tank Dell did not want to leave the Bayou City, but wanted to continue his football career after playing for the Houston Cougars.

The third-round receiver demonstrated a measure of his talent Thursday night against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Houston Texans wideout caught a 15-yard pass from quarterback Davis Mills on a first-and-10 from the Texans’ 20-yard line with 7:01 to go in the second quarter.

Dell told reporters Aug. 1 that his role in the Texans’ offense was to do whatever was asked of him.

“I don’t really know too much,” said Dell. “I just go out there and practice. I go out there and whatever they ask me to do, I do it at 100%, so I don’t really know too much about that.”

Dell demonstrated his presence for a quick 15 yards against the Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire