WATCH: Texans WR Nico Collins proves red zone worth against the Rams

One of the mysteries of the 2022 offseason has been how receiver Nico Collins would look in the red zone.

The former 2021 third-round pick from Michigan showed some of his potential against the Los Angeles Rams in the second preseason game Friday night at SoFi Stadium.

With seven seconds to go in the first half, quarterback Davis Mills threw a jump ball for the 6-4, 215-pound wideout along the right boundary in the end zone. Collins corralled the ball and got both feet down to score the touchdown.

Collins caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown through 14 games in his rookie season, eight of which he started.

