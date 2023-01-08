WATCH: Texans WR Brandin Cooks catches a touchdown pass against the Colts

Mark Lane
·1 min read

Brandin Cooks hasn’t had a great year, but he is ending the 2022 campaign on a high note.

The former New Orleans Saints 2014 first-round pick was instrumental on the Houston Texans’ opening drive, which he started off with a 33-yard catch and punctuated with an 11-yard touchdown catch Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cooks’ touchdown catch was his third of the season.

The Texans are in a predicament as a win would cost them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, the Texans pay Cooks to catch touchdown passes and make plays, not be the general manager.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire

