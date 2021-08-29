WATCH: Texans S Terrence Brooks picks off Buccaneers quarterback

Houston Texans safety Terrence Brooks got the team’s eighth takeaway of the preseason Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium.

With Blaine Gabbert in the game for Tom Brady, the Bucs’ backup threw an interception that the former New England Patriots safety picked off.

The interception is also Brooks’ second of the preseason as he had one against the Dallas Cowboys in the second preseason game on Aug. 21.

Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith’s preaching of takeaways is starting to manifest. The challenge now is for the Texans to carry such momentum into the regular season.