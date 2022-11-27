WATCH: Texans TE Jordan Akins bulls his way for a touchdown against the Dolphins

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins would not be denied.

The former 2018 third-round pick caught a simple check down from quarterback Kyle Allen with 12:55 to go in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. The Texans trailed 30-6 against the Miami Dolphins, but Akins would not be denied.

The 6-4, 243-pounder, who has a knack for YAC, caught the pass on a second-and-6 and turned it into a 25-yard touchdown to help Houston chip into Miami’s lead 30-6.

Akins admitted to reporters on Nov. 15 that, “you get frustrated when you’re not winning.” The tight end took out those frustrations on Dolphins defenders to pick up his second touchdown of the season.

