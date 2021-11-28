WATCH: Texans rookie TE Brevin Jordan catches TD pass against the Jets
Talk to him nice 💪@Brevinjordan | 📺 » @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/AHcGkzmuMW
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 28, 2021
Houston Texans rookie tight end Brevin Jordan caught his second career touchdown pass against the New York Jets in the second quarter of Week 12 at NRG Stadium.
Jordan caught a 13-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal, and Houston took its first lead of the game 7-3 over the Jets.
Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly told reporters on Nov. 24 that he likes the progress the fifth-round pick from Miami has shown.
“He’s put together a few good weeks of practice,” said Kelly. “He shows the ability to separate, shows the ability to get open. It showed up a couple times on third downs, caught one of them, probably had two of them that he should’ve come down with, probably. I think he’d tell you the same thing.”