WATCH: Texans rookie TE Brevin Jordan showcases catching ability

Houston Texans rookie tight end Brevin Jordan showed off some of his catching ability Wednesday in practice at Houston Methodist Training Center.

The Texans held their seventh training camp practice in eight days, and the fifth-round tight end from Miami was able to display some of his receiving skills that should make him a viable target down the seam in the 2021 season.

Although it was individual drills and going against air, Jordan, at 6-3, 245 pounds, displayed the quickness to move down the field and the technique to pull the ball in for a clean catch.

According to tight ends coach Andy Bischoff on June 8 in a meeting with reporters, Jordan is a welcomed addition to an otherwise crowded tight end room.

rookie Brevin Jordan.

“First of all, a guy that talent-wise a lot of people expected to be off the board,” Bischoff said. “We were elated to get him when we got him. What I can tell you about Brevin is he comes in every day with a smile on his face, he’s smart, he’s a competitive guy, he wants to improve each day. He’s not a guy that needs multiple repetitions to get it right.”

Jordan will get to showcase his talents in a real game on Aug. 14 against the Green Bay Packers.