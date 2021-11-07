WATCH: Texans rookie DT Roy Lopez gets first career sack

Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez was able to get his first career sack against the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The sixth-round rookie dropped Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett for a 2-yard loss.

The sack is part of the development of Lopez that defensive coordinator Lovie Smith talked about going back to Oct. 21.

“He’s been available for a lot of things,” said Smith. “It is special when you get a chance to go back to where you played your college football. I know he’ll have a lot of family and friends there, and the best thing for you to do when that’s the case is to play your best ball, and that’s what we’re hoping he’ll do.”