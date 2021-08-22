WATCH: Texans rookie DT Roy Lopez gets 2nd preseason sack against the Cowboys

The rookie Roy Lopez with the sack and the dance pic.twitter.com/tTMLdKSi6l — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 22, 2021

Houston Texans rookie defensive tackle Roy Lopez picked up his second sack of the preseason.

The sixth-rounder from Arizona took down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci for an 11-yard loss with 2:10 to go in the game as the defense was protecting a 20-14 lead. The sack was the last play before the two-minute warning.

Lopez provided the Texans with a tackle, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit to go along with it.

The Texans forced four turnovers against the Cowboys in the second preseason win. Houston also took down Dallas quarterbacks for a total of five times with defensive end Charles Omenihu getting 2.0, defensive end Jacob Martin collecting 1.0, and defensive end DeMarcus Walker obtaining 1.0.