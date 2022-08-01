WATCH: Texans rookie Derek Stingley displays footwork in secondary drill

Stingley in pads going thru drills pic.twitter.com/N3AA73xPMb — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) August 1, 2022

One of the big questions of the offseason has been the health of Derek Stingley.

The Houston Texans’ first-round rookie sustained a Lisfranc injury in his final season at LSU in 2021, limiting the cornerback to three games. Stingley was not on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, and has been steadily getting work during the team’s ramp up period.

According to video from Jayson Braddock on Monday, Stingley participated in secondary drills and his footwork was on full display.

General manager Nick Caserio remarked to reporters on July 29 that Stingley’s attitude has been encouraging throughout the process.

“Derek’s attitude has been good,” said Caserio. “He’s gotten some really good work in here I would say over the last five to six weeks, been able to get some work done here over the last few days as well. It’s just one day at a time, and certain players are in different categories. ”

The Texans have Stingley on pace to play against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

