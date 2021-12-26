WATCH: Texans RB Rex Burkhead rushes for 25-yard TD against the Chargers

Running back Rex Burkhead helped the Houston Texans take an early lead over the Los Angeles Chargers as he galloped for a 25-yard touchdown run with 6:32 to go in the first quarter of Week 16 at NRG Stadium.

For Burkhead, it was his second rushing touchdown on the season.

The Texans were able to score the touchdown after initially having an 18-yard touchdown run by running back Royce Freeman nullified by a holding call on rookie center Royce Freeman.

The Chargers entered Week 16 giving up 4.6 yards per carry, tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. Houston took advantage of their weakness for a key score.